Ludhiana: Six days on, ASI facing graft charges surrenders before Vigilance Bureau

Six days after the Vigilance Bureau (VB) registered a first-information report (FIR) against an assistant sub-inspector, the accused surrendered on Monday. Accused was posted at Division Number 5 police station. (HT Photo)

The accused ASI, Charanjit Singh, was deputed at the Division Number 5 police station and had allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹2.7 lakh from a hotelier.

A case was registered against the ASI following a complaint on the anti-corruption line by Kamaljit Ahuja, owner of Hotel Taj.

The complainant alleged in his online complaint that the accused ASI had obtained illegal gratification under threat from him for adding sections 307 and 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against his family members in a case already registered against them.

He alleged that the accused was demanding more bribe money from him.

The VB officials said that during verification of this complaint, the allegations were found to be correct as they were supported by oral evidence and a recording of a conversation between the complainant and suspect ASI Charanjit Singh.

“As per enquiry, prima facie, it was proven that bribe money of ₹2.7 lakh had been taken by ASI Charanjit Singh in the name of the station-house officer (SHO) of the police station and has also demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh per month for allowing the complainant to run his hotel smoothly,” a state VB spokesperson said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against ASI Charanjit Singh at the VB police station, Ludhiana range.

The accused was on the run since the case was registered. After the bureau mounted pressure on him, the accused surrendered on Monday, the spokesperson added.

The role of the SHO concerned and any other officials will be examined during the investigation, the spokesperson said.