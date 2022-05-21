Ludhiana | Six inspectors, two SIs transferred

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Saturday transferred six inspectors and two sub-Inspectors. Sharma said the transfers were made on administrative grounds.

Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, in-charge of the cyber crime unit, has been transferred as station house officer (SHO) of Salem Tabri police station; while inspector Kulwant Singh, who was SHO of Salem Tabri, has been transferred as SHO of Moti Nagar.

Inspector Nardev Singh, who was SHO of Moti Nagar, has been transferred to Police Lines, while inspector Amandeep Singh has been transferred as SHO of Division Number 7. He was earlier posted at Police Lines. Inspector Bittan Kumar, who was posted at Police Lines, has been transferred as in-charge of the cyber cell.

Similarly, inspector Jarnail Singh, who was posted at Police Lines, has been transferred as in-charge of litigation, RTI, and human rights cell. He has also been assigned to the anti-gangster task force, Ludhiana.

Sub-inspector (SI) Gurshinder Singh, who was SHO of Division Number 7, has been transferred to Police Lines; while SI Jagdeep Singh, who was posted at Police Lines, has been transferred to Meharban.