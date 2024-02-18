Ludhiana: Slow pace of approach road construction irks commuters

Despite issuing the work order for carpeting the approach road of the Missing Link - 2 Project near Dhandaran Road in December last year, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has yet to kick start the project, leaving residents frustrated with the prolonged delay. The delay in initiating the project has raised concerns among residents and commuters who rely on the approach road for their daily commute. According to GLADA officials, the approach road project costs ₹ 25 crore. (HT Photo)

GLADA had obtained approval for the construction of access roads to the railway overbridge (ROB) over the Ludhiana-Dhuri rail tracks near Gill village in October last year. While the railway completed its construction of the ROB section in November, GLADA has failed to start the construction of the approach road, which is crucial for the completion of the Missing Link - 2 Project. Although approval for the Missing Link 3 project, linking Malerkotla Road with Southern Bypass, has been still awaiting from the state government, the delay in the current project persists.

The Missing Link 2 Project, which initially started the land acquisition process in around 2010, remains incomplete to date. Despite railway construction being completed two years ago, GLADA’s delay in preparing estimates, obtaining approvals, and initiating the project has left residents in limbo.

According to GLADA officials, the approach road project costs ₹25 crore. Internal issues within the department have caused delays, preventing the project from commencing within the stipulated time frame. The approach road spans 750m on either side, with a deadline of one year for completion.

Residents like Manpreet Kaur, who relies on the approach road for her daily commute, expressed frustration, stating, “The constant delays in starting this project have made our lives difficult. We urge GLADA to expedite the process and complete the approach road as soon as possible.”

Similarly, Amarjit Singh, another resident affected by the delay, said, “We have been eagerly awaiting the completion of this project to ease our daily commute. The authorities need to prioritise this project and address the concerns of residents.”

Ojasvi, additional chief administration of GLADA, said, “I will conduct a meeting with the officials concerned and direct them to expedite the work so that people would not suffer.”