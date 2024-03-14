Ludhiana: SMO among eight staffers booked as nurse ends life

The Khanna police booked a senior medical officer (SMO) of a community health centre (CHC), Pakhowal, a class-4 employee and six staff nurses for abetment after a nurse allegedly ended her life on Thursday at her residence in Khanna Colony on Tharike road. Inspector Harshveer Singh, SHO, at Sadar police station said that the victim’s son was the first to witness the body of his mother hanging from the ceiling fan on Thursday morning. (HT File Photo)

According to the police, the victim left a suicide note in which he had accused SMO Dr Neelam, class-4 employee Gurpal Singh and six staff nurses for harassing her.

Inspector Harshveer Singh, SHO, at Sadar police station said that the victim’s son was the first to witness the body of his mother hanging from the ceiling fan on Thursday morning. He raised an alarm and alerted the police.

The inspector added that the police recovered a suicide note from the body.

On the basis of the suicide note and the statement of her son, the police lodged an FIR under sections 306 and 34 of the IPC against the accused.

The victim was transferred to CHC Pakhowal five months ago. Earlier, she was deputed at the government hospital in Raikot.