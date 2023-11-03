Ludhiana: SMO, doctor arrested for accepting 15,000 bribe from chemist

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday arrested a senior medical officer (SMO) and a doctor, both posted in the community health centre in Sahnewal, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a chemist. The VB spokesperson said that he has recorded the phone calls between him and Dr Jain, which he has submitted to the vigilance bureau as evidence. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Spokesperson of the state vigilance bureau said that SMO Dr Poonam Goel, and Dr Gaurav Jain, BAMS, were arrested on the complaint filed by one Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, Sahnewal.

The spokesperson said that the complainant, who has a chemist shop, Dab Medical Store, in Sahnewal alleged Dr Jain along with two aides visited his chemist shop for checking on October 26. At that time, his brother was present at the shop and he had gone somewhere. The doctor told his brother that they have received a complaint against Kulwinder for selling medicines without having a valid licence and running an illegal pathology laboratory. Dr Jain asked his brother to meet SMO Goel.

The complainant further said that when he met the SMO, she threatened him that they would seal his medical shop and register a case against him. Upon his request, she told him to meet Dr Jain, who, she said, will settle the matter.

The spokesperson said that Dr Jain demanded ₹1 lakh in the name of the SMO, but the deal was struck at ₹20,000. The complainant informed the VB that Dr Jain had already taken ₹5,000 on the same day and now demanded to pay the remaining amount.

The VB spokesperson said that he has recorded the phone calls between him and Dr Jain, which he has submitted to the vigilance bureau as evidence.

The spokesperson said informed that after a preliminary investigation, a vigilance bureau team laid a trap and Dr Jain was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 in the presence of two official witnesses. Later, the SMO was also arrested. An FIR under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120-B of the IPC has been registered at VB police station, Ludhiana range.

The accused would be produced before the court on Saturday.

