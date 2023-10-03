Ludhiana: Snatchers strike thrice in 24 hours

Snatchers struck thrice in the city in the short span of 24 hours, making away with valuables including mobile phones, wallets and a bike. HT Image

In the first case, three miscreants targeted two youths near the cremation ground in Tajpur village and decamped with their wallets and mobile phones and a bike.

The complainant, Anand Kumar of Chidi Chowk, told police that he and his friend Pramod Kumar were returning home from work on his Hero Splendor bike when they were targeted near the cremation ground in Tajpur.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh from Jamalpur police station said three bike-borne men thrashed them before snatching their wallets, two mobile phones and the bike.

Miscreants, meanwhile, also snatched the mobile phones of two friends near the grain market.

One of the victims, Prince Kumar, 28, of Gulabi Bagh, Tibba road, said he and his friend Wasim were walking back home from the grain market when five men came to ask for help in pushing a sand-laden trolley out of a pit. The accused took them to a deserted location and snatched their mobiles and cash.

ASI Jeevan Singh, who is investigating the matter, said police teams have arrested one of the accused, Manu Grover, while his accomplices, Kaka Sam, Bunty, Kalu and Parvesh are yet to be arrested.

A woman, meanwhile, lost her mobile phone to two miscreants while she was out for an evening walk in Rakh Bagh.

The victim, Rajni Karir, 58, of Mall road area, told police that she was headed towards the Rakh Bagh in the evening when two bike-borne men snatched her mobile phone. She jotted down the registration number of the vehicle and filed a complaint.

Sub-inspector Kashmir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the Division number 8 police traced the accused within a few hours and recovered the snatched mobile and bike used in the crime. The accused have been identified as Ashu of Noorwala road and Sajan Kumar of CMC chowk.

Separate cases under sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code have been registered at the respective police stations.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON