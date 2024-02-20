 Ludhiana: Social media helps police to identify robbery accused - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Social media helps police to identify robbery accused

Ludhiana: Social media helps police to identify robbery accused

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 20, 2024 10:57 PM IST

After the robbery, the complainant and police had shared the CCTV footage in different WhatsApp groups and various social media networking sites. Some of the internet users identified the accused and informed the police

A day after a gang of five miscreants robbed 1.15 lakh from a money transfer facility in Makkar Colony at gunpoint in Giaspura, social networking sites helped the police to identify two of the accused.

Five miscreants had robbed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 lakh from a money transfer facility in Makkar Colony of Giaspura on Monday afternoon at gunpoint. (HT File Photo)
Five miscreants had robbed 1.15 lakh from a money transfer facility in Makkar Colony of Giaspura on Monday afternoon at gunpoint. (HT File Photo)

However, three of their aides are yet to be identified. The two accused have been identified as Pargat Singh and Rinku.

The accused were captured in the CCTVs while executing the crime. After the robbery, the complainant and police had shared the CCTV footage in different WhatsApp groups and various social media networking sites. Some of the internet users identified the accused and informed the police.

ASI Dharminder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that as two of the accused have been identified, a hunt is on for their arrest.

Five miscreants had robbed 1.15 lakh from a money transfer facility in Makkar Colony of Giaspura on Monday afternoon at gunpoint. Two of the accused barged in the shop, while three accused remained in the street to keep a movement outside the shop. The accused had covered their faces with a piece of cloth. However, while fleeing, masks of two of the accused slipped and their faces were captured on the camera.

A case under sections 395 (dacoity), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was lodged against the accused at Sahnewal police station.

