Ludhiana: Speeding car hits two women MGNREGA workers to death in Khanna

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 20, 2023 05:12 AM IST

A speeding car crushed two women MGNREGA workers to death, who were working at a roadside in Lehal village of Malaud in Khanna, police said.

Another MGNREGA ((Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) worker jumped into a canal to save herself, who was later rescued by the onlookers.

The car driver, identified as Sukhchain Singh of Ramgarh Borha village of Patiala, was reportedly using a mobile phone while driving on Saturday. He was nabbed by locals and handed over to Malaud Police.

The victims have been identified as Butha, 70, and Baljinder Kaur, 55, - residents of Lehal village.

According to eyewitnesses, the women along with 35 others were working at the roadside on Canal Bridge on Saturday evening. A speeding Maruri Suzuki Swift car plying on the wrong side of the road hit Butha and Baljinder. The car dragged them on the road for few metres. Another women jumped in the canal to save herself.

The eyewitnesses said the driver was using a mobile phone. He tried to escape after the mishap, but the locals nabbed him.

ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 279 (reckless driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) has been lodged against the accused at Malaud Police station.

It is second such incident in the past two days in Khanna. Earlier, on Friday night, two youngsters died in a collision between a car and a bike at Lalheri Road.

