Ludhiana: Speeding linked to every second crash in city, reveals NCRB report

Ludhiana has figured among the five urban centres in the country with the highest road accident fatality rate, with speeding emerging as the leading cause of crashes in the city, according to the 2024 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. Ludhiana recorded 376 deaths in 483 accidents in 2024. (HT Photo)

According to the report, Ludhiana recorded 483 road accidents last year in which 376 people lost their lives, taking the city’s fatality rate to 77.84%. The city ranked fifth nationwide after Varanasi, Pune, Mumbai and Nashik. The data shows that speeding alone accounted for more than half of all road accidents reported in Ludhiana during the year. Of the 483 accidents, 246 were linked to speeding. These crashes claimed 168 lives and left 142 people injured, indicating that nearly every second road mishap in the city was caused by vehicles being driven beyond safe speed limits.

Reckless and negligent driving emerged as the second leading cause of fatal crashes. A total of 118 accidents were attributed to dangerous driving, resulting in 88 deaths and injuries to 48 persons.

The report also highlighted the impact of drunken driving. Seven accidents caused by intoxicated motorists led to four deaths and left five people injured. Wrongly parked vehicles also proved fatal, with five people losing their lives in five separate accidents linked to vehicles parked carelessly on roadsides and traffic lanes.

Another continuing concern was stray animals on roads. In 2024, 14 such accidents claimed 15 lives.

Though lower than 2023, when 21 persons were killed in 20 accidents, the threat remains significant, particularly during night hours on highways and poorly lit roads.

International road safety expert Dr Kamal Soi said the figures underline the urgent need for stricter speed enforcement, scientific traffic calming measures, better road engineering and stronger public awareness campaigns.