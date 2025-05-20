Ludhiana: Speeding tanker mows down Bihar man, local woman

A 30-year-old man from Bihar who had arrived in Ludhiana just hours earlier in search of employment was crushed to death by a speeding tractor in Bapu Market on Sunday evening. A woman passerby was also killed in the mishap. Police have identified the victims as Deepak Kumar, a native of Nalanda district, Bihar, and Arundhati, a local resident. (HT Photo)

Police have identified the victims as Deepak Kumar, a native of Nalanda district, Bihar, and Arundhati, a local resident.

According to Nandu Kumar, the complainant and relative of Deepak, the victim, had reached Ludhiana only three hours prior to the incident. He had stepped out for a walk when a tractor, attached to a water tanker, ran over him. Deepak died on the spot. Arundhati, who was passing by, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Following the accident, the tractor driver fled, abandoning the vehicle. Later, his friend returned to the scene and drove the vehicle away.

The Daba police arrested the tractor driver, identified as Vicky of Lohara, and booked his accomplice Parwinder Singh, also of Lohara, who is currently absconding.

Inspector Gurdial Singh, station house officer at Daba police station, said that an FIR has been registered against both under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 106 (causing death by negligence), 125A (endangering life by negligent behavior), and 238 (concealing evidence or giving false information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While Vicky has been arrested, a manhunt is underway to trace Parwinder.

The police have also seized CCTV footage from the area and are recording statements of eyewitnesses.