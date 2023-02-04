Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Speeding truck crashes into pan shop



Published on Feb 04, 2023 12:23 AM IST



A truck rammed into a locked pan and an eatery shop in Samrala Chowk on Thursday night. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An over-speeding truck rammed into a locked pan and an eatery shop in Samrala Chowk on Thursday night.

No casualties were reported, said Dharampura police adding that the truck driver was under the influence of liquor.

According to the police, the truck was coming from the Chandigarh side. After reaching Samrala Chowk the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the pan shop.

The locals said the shops had closed just 30 minutes before the incident following which a major tragedy was averted.

Saturday, February 04, 2023
