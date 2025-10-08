Edit Profile
    Ludhiana spikers crowned champions in inter-dist meet

    Bathinda district team won the volleyball final in the Under-14 boys category; Hoshiarpur district secured second place and Faridkot district third

    Published on: Oct 8, 2025 5:20 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
    Hosts Ludhiana won the volleyball final in the Under-19 boys category at the 69th Punjab State Inter-District School Games on Tuesday.

    Winners of the volleyball finals in the Under-19 boys category at the 69th Punjab State Inter-District School Games in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
    Winners of the volleyball finals in the Under-19 boys category at the 69th Punjab State Inter-District School Games in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

    Hoshiarpur district secured second place, and Sangrur district secured third place.

    Bathinda district team won the volleyball final in the Under-14 boys category. Hoshiarpur district secured second place and Faridkot district third.

    Hoshiarpur district team won the final in the Under-17 boys category. Ludhiana district took the second position and Barnala took third.

    The matches took place at the Government High School, Katahari.

    The inter-district school games began on Friday and included volleyball, Gatka, Kurash. The competitions of the latter were held earlier.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana Spikers Crowned Champions In Inter-dist Meet
