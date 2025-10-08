Ludhiana spikers crowned champions in inter-dist meet

Hosts Ludhiana won the volleyball final in the Under-19 boys category at the 69th Punjab State Inter-District School Games on Tuesday.
Hoshiarpur district secured second place, and Sangrur district secured third place.
Bathinda district team won the volleyball final in the Under-14 boys category. Hoshiarpur district secured second place and Faridkot district third.
Hoshiarpur district team won the final in the Under-17 boys category. Ludhiana district took the second position and Barnala took third.
The matches took place at the Government High School, Katahari.
The inter-district school games began on Friday and included volleyball, Gatka, Kurash. The competitions of the latter were held earlier.