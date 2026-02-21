Ludhiana: State assembly panel reviews jail conditions in city

The Punjab legislative assembly’s committee on the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes conducted a thorough inspection of the Central Jail, Borstal Jail, and Women’s Jail in Ludhiana. The committee was chaired by Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, who also serves as the chairperson of the panel. (HT Photo)

Other members present included MLAs Jasbir Singh Sandhu (Amritsar West), engineer Amit Ratan (Bathinda rural), master Jagseer Singh (Bhucho), Dr Nachhatar Pal (Nawanshahr), Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal (Phagwara), and Dalbir Singh Tong (Baba Bakala).

During the visit, the committee interacted with prisoners and undertrial inmates to understand their concerns. Several inmates complained about not receiving remission or parole for a long time. In response, chairperson Manuke assured them that the matter would be taken up with chief minister Bhagwant Mann for appropriate consideration.

The committee inspected jail barracks, kitchens, food arrangements, toilets, and overall cleanliness. Members also sampled the food served to inmates and stressed the need for maintaining high standards of hygiene and sanitation.

The panel visited the jail hospital and reviewed facilities including the OPD clinic, HIV and TB treatment services, and counselling support. The committee emphasised the need for adequate washrooms, regular cleaning, and proper maintenance of infrastructure.

In addition, the members inspected vocational training units such as bakery, welding, powerloom, weaving, woodworking, and tailoring sections. They also reviewed the CCTV control room and assessed recreational facilities available to inmates. Officials briefed the committee on ongoing ITI courses being offered to prisoners as part of rehabilitation efforts.

The committee members also met children staying in the jail premises and encouraged them to pursue their studies. ADGP (Jails) Arun Pal Singh, DIG (Jails) SS Mand, SDM Payal Goyal, central jail superintendent Kulwant Singh, and other officials were present during the inspection.