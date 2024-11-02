Ludhiana: State govt focused on skill development: Sond

Minister for Industry and Commerce, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, honoured the legacy of Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect, at a state-level celebration held on Saturday at the Lord Vishwakarma Temple, Miller Ganj, Ludhiana. Sond spoke about Lord Vishwakarma’s immense contributions to craftsmanship and engineering, crediting the deity for being the foundation of global industrial and infrastructural progress. Industry and Commerce minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond during a state-level function at the Lord Vishwakarma Temple in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi, deputy commissioner Jatinder Jorwal, and other prominent leaders and community members joined the celebration.

Sond emphasised that Punjab’s government is focused on youth skill development across the state, aiming to empower individuals to live with self-respect and dignity, inspired by Lord Vishwakarma’s teachings. He added that skill development initiatives are essential to honour Lord Vishwakarma’s principles and teachings effectively.

MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi called upon Punjab’s youth to sharpen their skills to embrace new job opportunities. DC Jatinder Jorwal paid homage at the temple, further supporting the cause.

Sond announced a ₹5 lakh grant and promised assistance for other necessary work at the temple. The minister also honoured key industrialists, including Avtar Singh Birdi, Raghbir Singh Sambi, Jagir Singh, Parmjeet Singh, Sandeep Singh and others, recognising their contributions. Bhupinder Singh Sambi was presented with the Vishwakarma Award. Additionally, sewing machines were distributed to underprivileged women as part of the temple’s community service initiatives.

The temple committee, led by president Ranjit Kumar Sall, general secretary Ashish Dhiman Sall and Amarjit Singh Tikka expressed their gratitude, stating that the event highlighted Lord Vishwakarma’s enduring impact on society.