Ludhiana: Static compactors, civil hospital’s answer to rats, get off ground today

Looking to reign in rat menace by reducing waste at the Civil Hospital, the municipal corporation is going to start the static compactors built behind the hospital. The site had developed into an open dump, which the civil hospital authorities claimed was the major factor behind the hospital’s rodent problem. (HT File Photo/For reference)

Municipal commissioner Sandeep Rishi on Wednesday inspected the site and said all the civil and mechanical work at the site have been completed. The compactors, which are used in processing the collected waste, will be started by Thursday.

The site had developed into an open dump, which the civil hospital authorities claimed was the major factor behind the hospital’s rodent problem.

The Mother and Child wing of the hospital had earlier been found infested with rats. Videos showing dozens of rats running around the wards, taking away food items kept beside patients, have gone viral in the last few days as well.

A doctor at the hospital not wishing to be named said that the rats posed a serious problem once a rodent enters a place, it cannot be sterilised — a prerequisite for any medical procedure.

Rishi said a major part of the open garbage dump would be cleared once the compactors are made operational. Soon, the civic body will also start a static compactor site near Division Number 3 police station to remove another open dump.

He added that the civic body has already initiated a cleanliness drive and officials concerned have been directed to keep a check and stop dumping of sewage waste at the site. After the removal of the open dump, there would be no foul smell in the area and this will also prove beneficial in tackling the rat menace around civil hospitals.