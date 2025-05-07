Ludhiana: Statue of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia unveiled at Khanna bus stand

Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Tuesday unveiled a statue of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia at the Khanna bus stand. The statue, crafted by sculptor Jaswinder Singh Mehandipur, has been constructed by the Khanna Municipal Council at a cost of ₹12.50 lakh. Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond speaking while unveiling the statue on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Sond noted that the construction of the bus stand had been stalled midway under the previous governments. “Since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Punjab, it has been completing projects left unfinished by the past administrations,” he said.

Sond spoke about Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia’s contributions, adding that the valour of such heroes has been inspiring to make sacrifices for the nation. He emphasised that the communities that forget their history risk disappearing from it.

Sond recalled that during the Congress government, Khanna was repeatedly listed in newspapers as one of India’s most polluted and dirtiest cities, but now, due to the AAP government’s efforts, it ranks among Punjab’s cleanest cities. He also announced that in the coming years, public toilets will be constructed at main intersections, and tiles will be laid along roads to make Khanna completely dust-free.

Present on the occasion included Bhupinder Singh Sond, chairman Khanna Market Committee Jagtar Singh Gill Ratnheri, AAP block president (Rural) Avtar Singh, AAP leader from Khanna Pushkarraj Singh, councillors Jatinder Pathak and Sukhmanjeet Singh, and others.