News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Stopped for checking, 3 men assault police team in Jagraon, held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 24, 2023 05:30 AM IST

The arrested accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Manna, Dharminder Singh and Manjinder Singh – all residents of Rasulpur Village

Stopped for checking, three men assaulted a police team and tore the uniform of a constable in Jagraon on Wednesday. The City Jagraon police arrested the accused and lodged an FIR against them.

Three men assault police team in Jagraon when stopped for checking. (HT PHOTO)
The FIR has been lodged following the statement of constable Gurdeep Singh. He stated that a police team including ASI Jaswinder Singh, ASI Harpal Singh and other police personnel installed a checkpoint outside the police station.

They signalled a Mahindra Bolero Jeep, coming from Jagraon side, to stop for checking. The driver tried to escape but failed. When frisked they recovered an air pistol and six bullets from the vehicle. The accused failed to give a satisfactory reply. Meanwhile, in a bid to escape the accused opened an attack on them and tore his uniform.

The constable added they nabbed the accused and lodged an FIR against them at City police station under sections 353, 186, 294 and 506 of IPC. The police are questioning the accused about the air pistol and bullets.

