Ludhiana: Streets choked with sewage as drain overflows after rain in Dhoka Mohalla

Residents of Dhoka Mohalla, Kashmir Nagar, Ranjit Singh Park and adjoining areas were left wading through black, foul-smelling water on Friday after heavy rainfall exposed a long-standing civic problem. A drain passing through the localities overflowed, submerging streets and lanes, leaving behind thick layers of sludge that disrupted normal life on Saturday. A scooterist wade through the sewage water in Ludhiana’s Dhoka Mohalla on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Locals said flooding has become routine over the past three to four years, with every bout of rain bringing similar misery. Despite repeated complaints, they alleged, authorities have failed to provide a permanent solution.

On Saturday morning, streets were coated with slippery, unhygienic silt, forcing pedestrians and commuters to navigate carefully. While the water receded by evening, the black muck remained. With sanitation staff reportedly failing to clear the streets, some residents took it upon themselves to clean the muck.

“The sight outside our houses is unbearable after every rain,” said Meena Devi, a longtime resident of Dhoka Mohalla. “Earlier, there was no such problem. For the past few years, the drain overflows even after a short spell of rain. Last monsoon, dirty water entered our homes. This time we were lucky, but streets were still flooded. We live in fear whenever it rains,” she added.

Residents say drain water remained close to road level at several points, raising concerns that another downpour could once again inundate the area.

Suresh Kumar, another resident, recalled last year’s ordeal. “In July, our houses were flooded. This time, even one day of rain caused chaos. The drain overflowed into residential areas, yet no preventive steps have been taken,” he said.

Several locals alleged that desilting of the seasonal drain was either inadequate or delayed. They demanded urgent cleaning and a long-term plan to prevent sewage-laced water from flooding the streets.

Addressing the issue, Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi said, “I have visited the area and directed officials to start the cleaning process. The problem will be resolved soon.”