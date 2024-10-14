Ludhiana: Stroke cases up, awareness must for prevention, says ISA

The Indian Stroke Association (ISA), in association with the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), organised an awareness programme and continued medical education (CME) session on stroke here on Sunday. An awareness event organised by the Indian Stroke Association in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT photo)

Launching the Ludhiana chapter of its nationwide campaign — Mission Brain Attack, the ISA stated the drive’s aim was to enhance awareness, education and training of healthcare professionals in stroke prevention, immediate treatment and rehabilitation.

According to the association, there is an urgent need for specialised training and resources to improve stroke care nationwide, due to the alarming rise in stroke cases across India.

“Every year in India, around 1.8 million people suffer from stroke. The number of people affected by strokes has increased almost 100 per cent as compared to the numbers from the last couple of decades,” the associated mentioned in a release.

“With the increasing incidence of strokes in India, such campaigns are essential to create awareness and manage stroke. Through Mission Brain Attack, we are equipping healthcare professionals with the skills they need to respond effectively when a brain attack occurs, which can significantly impact a patient’s recovery and chances of survival,” said professor Dr Monika Singla from the department of neurology at the DMCH.

Mission Brain Attack is designed to equip physicians and medical practitioners with critical information and practical training on recognising stroke symptoms early, implementing effective treatment protocols and delivering comprehensive care for patients experiencing strokes.

According to the ISA, there are two types of brain strokes – ischemic brain stroke and haemorrhagic stroke. DMCH neurology head Dr Gagandeep Singh said acute ischemic stroke is a dreaded neurological emergency with significant mortality and morbidity. It occurs due to a disruption in blood flow to a part of the brain. It can happen due to lifestyle or medical risk factors. Strokes can be life-changing and, if not deadly, require immediate attention. It can leave the patient impaired.

Christian Medical and Hospital principal Dr Jeyaraj Pandian said that patients who don’t reach the window period may be benefited from mechanical thrombectomy.