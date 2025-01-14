Ludhiana: Students made to sit in open amid overcrowding in school

Students at the Government Primary School in Ambedkar Nagar are braving the cold as they attend classes outside due to a severe space shortage. With only three classrooms available for 535 students, including 110 kindergarten children, the school is facing a critical overcrowding issue. Teachers and school authorities are urgently calling for the implementation of double shift classes, demanding at least four additional classrooms to accommodate the growing student population and provide a safer, more effective learning environment. Students attending outdoor classes at Government Primary School, Ambedkar Nagar, in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Currently, the school operates in a single shift, accommodating both primary and secondary classes.

Gurmeet Chauhan, head teacher at the school, emphasised the need for urgent action, stating that the school, which has 16 sections, including kindergarten classes, is grappling with overcrowding.

“We have 535 students, and we only have three classrooms available. Two unsafe classrooms were demolished last month, and now we are conducting classes in the open,” she said.

A new classroom is set to be constructed soon, but Chauhan pointed out that it won’t be enough to accommodate the growing student population. She has called for the school to operate in double shifts, a solution that would require at least four additional classrooms.

The lack of space has made it nearly impossible for teachers to manage classrooms effectively, especially during the recent foggy days.

A class 4 student said, “The chilly, fog-filled mornings make it even more difficult for us to focus on our studies.”

Kindergarten students are facing significant challenges, as 110 children from nursery to upper kindergarten are squeezed into a single classroom. “We try to manage, but it’s incredibly challenging,” said a kindergarten teacher.

The teachers at Ambedkar Nagar School are advocating for dividing students into morning and evening shifts for primary and secondary classes, which they believe is the only viable option given the current lack of classrooms.

District education officer (elementary), Ravinder Kaur, confirmed that requests to run the school in double shifts have been sent to higher authorities, but no decision has been made yet.

Harkirat Kaur, director of public instructions (elementary), said, “The matter has been forwarded to director of public instructions (secondary), who handles decisions regarding double shifts. It is now pending at the secretary level.”

Despite repeated attempts, director of public instructions (secondary) Paramjeet Singh did not respond to the calls.

The crisis is not unique to Ambedkar Nagar.

The Government Primary Smart School in Kundanpuri is also facing similar challenges. With nearly 90 students crammed into a single classroom, the space shortage persists even during hot and humid weather.

The school operates in double shifts and shares its premises with another primary school from Post Office Road.

A teacher from Kundanpuri School noted that conducting exams has become increasingly difficult due to overcrowding. “Students are packed so tightly that preventing cheating becomes impossible. The lack of space creates chaos and affects learning outcomes,” the teacher explained.