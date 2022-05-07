Ludhiana sub-junior baseball championship: GNPS lifts title in boys’ category
The two-day 9th Sub-Junior District Baseball Championship, organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association, commenced at Government Girls Senior Secondary School Gill on Friday.
Guru Nanak Public School, Model town Extension, lifted the trophy in the boy’s category after defeating Government Senior Secondary School Kasabaad 11-1.
A total of 10 boy’s teams participated in the tournament including BCM Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar; BCM, Focal Point; GNPS, Model Town; BCM Senior Secondary School, Basant City; Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabaad; Guru Nanak Model School, Dholewal; Khalsa Warriors Baseball Club, Gill Baseball Club, Nightingale Senior Secondary School and GNW baseball Club.
In the semi-finals, GNPS had beaten BCM Senior Secondary School, Basant City, 8-4.
Chandigarh seeks restoration of posts deemed abolished during Covid pandemic
The UT administration approached the Union ministry of home affairs to exempt the posts that were deemed abolished in the last two years. Several posts remained vacant over the last two years with the Covid pandemic not allowing for regular direct and indirect recruitments. A post, if vacant for two or more years, is interpreted as not needed by the demand, and consequently, termed as deemed abolished under central government's rules.
BBMP-run health centres to come under control of Karnataka health department
The Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and Community Health Centres (s) currently under the Bengaluru civic agency's control will be taken over by the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which had financial and administrative control over these health centres, will now be moved to the supervision of the health department, a statement from the health department said.
Yediyurappa hints at Karnataka cabinet expansion or reshuffle before May 10
Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Friday hinted that the much-awaited expansion or reshuffle of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet in the state, may take place before May 10. Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon take a decision in this regard after discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had visited the city earlier this week. Bommai had replaced Yediyurappa as Chief Minister in July last year.
Special prosecutor to argue during PSI scam trial: Karnataka home minister Jnanendra
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that the government would appoint a special prosecutor to argue the case regarding the corruption in the recruitment of the Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) in the state. The statement comes after the Criminal Investigation Department arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and a police inspector for their alleged involvement in the PSI recruitment case on Thursday .
Panchamasalis threaten to intensify stir for reservation
Leaders of the Panchamasalis, the biggest sub-sect within the dominant Lingayat community, threatened to intensify their agitation on Friday if the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party government did not meet its demands for a better reservation. Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal), the BJP legislator from Bijapur City (Vijayapura), said that the Panchamasali were getting impatient with the repeated assurances, and even hinted that he was offered a cabinet berth to tone down the agitation.
