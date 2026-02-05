Ludhiana: Suspension order issued against ‘non-existent’ sanitation official

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued a suspension order against a non-existent official over “negligence” in sanitation arrangements during the Punjab chief minister’s January 8 visit to the city. The action has been taken against a sanitation supervisor but according to corporation sanitation officer Ashwani Sahota, no such sanctioned post is there in the area where the lapse was reported. Besides, show-cause notices have been issued to a sanitary inspector and the chief sanitary inspector. (HT Photo for representation)

Officials said garbage and poor sanitation were found at several key locations, including the Jagraon flyover and Damoria bridge, during the CM’s visit. They said negligence during VIP duty tarnished the administration’s image and reflected poorly on the functioning of the staff concerned.

Meanwhile, Sahota said senior authorities have been informed about the absence of the post. He further said that cleaning of the flyover was being carried out through mechanised means by a private contractor and action should have been taken against the contractor instead.

When contacted, Abhishek Sharma, zonal commissioner, Zone-A, said the suspension order was issued on the directions of the MC commissioner. “The matter regarding the existence of the post would be verified,” he said, adding that negligence in sanitation work would not be tolerated and monitoring of cleanliness arrangements would be further strengthened.

An official, wishing not to be named, said that earlier also, a disciplinary action was initiated against certain sanitation employees in the area falling under the local bodies minister’s constituency, but the matter was not pursued further. It is alleged that the post against which the action was recommended was shown vacant during the process.