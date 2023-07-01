: The commencement of monsoon in the district has brought much-needed respite to the residents. However, June 2023 was the hottest year experienced in Ludhiana in the last 13 years with maximum temperature hitting 42 degrees Celsius, first time since 2012 (41.5 degrees Celsius). Besides, the district has also logged a rain deficit of 15% this month compared to the average normal rainfall, raising concerns about its impact on agricultural activities. Ludhiana sweats through hottest June in 13 yrs, records 15% rainfall deficiency . (HT FILE)

The rainfall of 9mm on Thursday, flowed by 13 mm rain on Friday provided temporary relief from the humid weather conditions caused by the persistent cloud cover over the past few days. Ludhiana witnessed a significant drop in temperature from 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 34 on Friday.

Data shared by the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Chandigarh observatory reveals that Ludhiana received a total of 50.9mm rainfall from June 1 to June 30, which is 15% lower than the normal average rainfall of 59.8 mm during this period.

Meteorologists predict that Ludhiana is likely to receive light to moderate rain with scattered showers expected till July 1 and isolated rainfall thereafter. These showers are expected to bring a further drop in temperature. The current mercury reading of 34 degrees Celsius may witness a decrease of 3 to 5 degrees in the coming days, providing some much-needed relief to the residents.

Local farmer Gurvinder Gill emphasised the potential impact of the rain scarcity on agricultural activities, particularly paddy sowing. He expressed concern, stating, “The scarcity of rain this year has had an impact on paddy sowers, as water-drenched fields are optimal for the initial stage of paddy sowing. However, with irrigation, we have managed to plant the paddy. If Ludhiana had received normal rainfall, it would have saved us a significant amount of water and electricity bills.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON