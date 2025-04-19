Ludhiana: Targeted by snatchers, woman hurt

Two scooter-borne miscreants robbed an elderly woman of her gold earrings in Ajit Nagar outside her home on Friday evening. The woman suffered severe injuries on her ear and was rushed to a hospital. The woman was sitting alongside the street with other women and chitchatting when she was targeted. The number plate of the snatchers’ scooter was captured in the CCTVs but it was found to be fake. (HT Photo for representation)

The division number 3 police have registered an FIR against the unidentified accused and initiated investigation. The accused were captured in the CCTVs installed in the street. Gurwinder Singh of Ajit Nagar said his mother Balvir Kaur, 70, was sitting in the street with other women. Meanwhile, the accused turned up on a scooter. The accused snatched one earring and fled. His mother fell on the road and suffered injuries.

Gurwinder added that he was at work at the time of the incident. He immediately rushed home after being informed and rushed his mother to a hospital. Four sutures had to be applied on her ear. She alleged that the women of the area have become a soft target for snatchers. Three days ago, snatchers had targeted another woman in the area and snatched her gold chain, her family claimed.

ASI Lakhvir Singh, incharge of the Dharampur police post, said an FIR was registered against the unidentified accused. The number plate of the snatchers’ scooter was captured in the CCTVs. The police found that the accused had installed fake number plates on the scooter. He added that the police would arrest the accused soon.