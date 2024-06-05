 Ludhiana: TC catches 3 minor girls ‘running off’ to Mumbai, unites them with kin - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: TC catches 3 minor girls ‘running off’ to Mumbai, unites them with kin

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 05, 2024 10:46 PM IST

Three minor girls found running off to Mumbai at Ludhiana railway station were reunited with their families by vigilant ticket-checking staff.

Ticket inspector Dharam Raj found the girls sitting on platform number one on Tuesday. (HT File)
Ticket inspector Dharam Raj found the girls sitting on platform number one on Tuesday. When he asked the girls for tickets, they did not have any. This raised Raj’s suspicions and upon questioning, the girls told him they were running away from home to Mumbai without informing their parents.

Raj asked the girls for their address and parents’ mobile number. He contacted their parents, who reached the station. The three girls reunited with their families after verification in front of Government Railway Police (GRP) officials.

Senior divisional commercial manager Paramdeep Singh Saini announced a certificate of appreciation for ticket-checking staff Dharam Raj and Hansraj Meena for their vigilance.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: TC catches 3 minor girls ‘running off’ to Mumbai, unites them with kin
