Ludhiana: TC catches 3 minor girls ‘running off’ to Mumbai, unites them with kin

The ticket-checking staff at the Ludhiana railway station found three minor girls “running off” to Mumbai and reunited them with their families. Ticket inspector Dharam Raj found the girls sitting on platform number one on Tuesday. (HT File)

Ticket inspector Dharam Raj found the girls sitting on platform number one on Tuesday. When he asked the girls for tickets, they did not have any. This raised Raj’s suspicions and upon questioning, the girls told him they were running away from home to Mumbai without informing their parents.

Raj asked the girls for their address and parents’ mobile number. He contacted their parents, who reached the station. The three girls reunited with their families after verification in front of Government Railway Police (GRP) officials.

Senior divisional commercial manager Paramdeep Singh Saini announced a certificate of appreciation for ticket-checking staff Dharam Raj and Hansraj Meena for their vigilance.