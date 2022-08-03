Ludhiana | Tech firm asked to pay ₹2K for charging ₹37 extra as MDR
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Secant Technologies to pay a compensation of ₹2,000 to a customer for charging an extra amount of ₹37 as merchant discount rate (MDR) and refund the aforesaid extra charges.
Paramjit Singh of Gurdev Nagar, Ludhiana, submitted a complaint against Secant Technologies, a unit of Litratim MicroSpecialities Private Ltd, through its managing director Gurdev Nagar, Ludhiana (referred to as opposite party).
The complaint
Singh in his complaint, submitted on September 14, 2019, stated that he got a laptop repaired from the opposite party and also got an antivirus software installed in the same laptop for which he paid ₹1,180 as service charges.
The opposite party further charged ₹670, but the complainant paid the amount under protest through his debit card. The firm charged 2% extra as MDR on debit card.
The complainant informed the opposite party about the guidelines of Reserve Bank of India which clearly stated that on account of ₹2,000 or less, no merchant discount rate was chargeable but despite that the charge was levied.
Since the opposite party charged ₹1,887 instead of ₹1,850, the complainant said it amounted to deficiency of service.
Submitting his complaint, the complainant sought a compensation of ₹50,000 for deficiency of service, ₹1 lakh on account of unfair trade practice, ₹10,000 for legal charges and refund of extra ₹37, along with interest @12% per annum.
However, the counsel for the opposite party pleaded that the complaint was false and frivolous and had been filed without any locus standi to extract money from the party.
The opposite party further contended that the complainant claimed to have made the payment of ₹1,887 through his debit card, whereas the payment was made through a credit card, belonging to one Hartaj Singh. Thus, the complainant made a false statement and never made the payment which was actually paid by one Hartaj Singh, the counsel added.
Commission’s verdict
The commission, in its order, observed that the opposite party was concerned with payment and it hardly made a difference if the payment was made by the complainant using else’s debit card. “Even otherwise, the issue in this case is as to whether or not the opposite party was entitled to charge the extra amount of ₹37 on account of MDR. It cannot be said that sum perjury or fraud has been committed by the complainant,” stated the commission.
“The opposite party was not entitled to charge ₹37 as MDR and in our considered view, it would be just and proper if the opposite party is made to refund ₹37 charged from the complainant, along with a composite compensation of ₹2,000,” the order read.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU promotes adoption of scientific shrimp farming practices
To review the progress of shrimp farming demonstration units and conduct an on-farm interactive meet with young farmers of the region, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University team, led by vice-chancellor (V-C) Inderjeet Singh, visited the Shajrana village and Gaddan Dob village in Fazilka. The V-C encouraged farmers to adopt scientific shrimp farming practices to convert their wastelands into a remunerative resource.
-
Army chopper makes precautionary landing in Prayagraj
A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made a safe precautionary landing at a village under Karachhana police station area of Prayagraj on Wednesday after suspecting some technical snag, officials said. “Two pilots onboard the helicopter suspected some technical snag and decided to make a precautionary landing. The 29 Wing of the Indian Air Force, Prayagraj extended all needed support to the pilots,” said officials. Officials said both the pilots were safe.
-
Khwaja Yunus custodial death: Prosecution doesn’t want to put four former cops on trial
The special public prosecutor in the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case informed the sessions court on Wednesday that the prosecution would withdraw the application filed in 2018 to add four former police officers as accused. Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said that they had taken all available material into consideration and also the order of the Bombay high court, which upheld the decision to not grant prosecution sanction against the retired policemen.
-
Government school principal in Firozabad suspended for siphoning off ₹11 cr of MDM scheme
A principal of a government-run primary school in Firozabad, who was booked by the vigilance department on July 27 for allegedly siphoning off Rs 11.46 crore of midday meal scheme, was suspended by the basic shiksha adhikari on Wednesday. SP (vigilance) Alok Sharma said a case was lodged against Chandrakant Sharma working as principal at a primary school in Jajupur at Tundla of Firozabad along with a few other employees of the basic education department and banks at the Vigilance Police Station in Agra on July 27.
-
Mangroves along Palm Beach Road in Nerul destroyed, claim greens
More than 10 hectares of mangroves along the Palm Beach Road in Nerul is in need of preservation and conservation as there are repeated instances to destroy these natural habitats, claimed the city environmentalists. The entire Palm Beach Road is 8.4km while the mangroves along 4km are destroyed as CIDCO has not transferred the area to the Forest Department. Furthermore, the mangroves department has not done anything to get the area notified either.
