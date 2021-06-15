Ludhiana teen bludgeoned to death over monetary dispute

An auto-rickshaw driver thrashed a 19-year-old vendor to death with an iron rod following a dispute over a petty sum of money. The victim was undergoing treatment and succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

Koom Kalan police have registered a murder case against Mohammad Suleman of Kohara on the statement of Pappu Shah of Sahnewal, who is brother of victim Suraj Kumar.

Suraj used to sell cigarettes, tobacco and eggs at a roadside vend on Kohara road. The accused had bought some boiled eggs from Suraj and promised to pay the money later, but he did not. When Suraj sought his money back a couple of days ago, the accused indulged in a verbal spat with him. The complainant said the amount could have been ₹20 or ₹30.

Pappu said Suraj was attacked when he passing through the lane of the accused. He said Suleman was consuming liquor while sitting outside his house.

Koom Kalan SHO Harshpal Singh said efforts are on to arrest the culprit.