Ludhiana: Thick fog, dew cause technical snag at power sub-station, lead to outages across city

Dense fog and dew on Saturday morning caused a technical snag at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) 66 KV sub-station at Jalandhar bypass, leading to power disruptions across the city, officials said. Officials said multiple transmission lines, including those from Gaunsgarh to Focal Point Phase 8, Jamalpur to Noorwala, and Ladowal to Jalandhar bypass, were affected by the snag. (HT File)

Officials said multiple transmission lines, including those from Gaunsgarh to Focal Point Phase 8, Jamalpur to Noorwala, and Ladowal to Jalandhar bypass, were affected by the snag. They said Dana Mandi, Kila Mohalla, Chhawni Mohalla, Aman Nagar and Chaura Bazar were among the worst-hit areas and remained without power for hours.

PSPCL officials said the snag was caused by moisture settling on electrical equipment such as power lines and transformers. They said the water droplets increased the risk of short circuits and safety measures kicked in to prevent damage, triggering a a shutdown and causing extended outages.

PSPCL estate division junior engineer Sahil said the issue was detected around 2 am. “Due to low visibility, it took some time to locate and fix the glitch,” he added.Some areas such as Lohara and colonies near Gill in Janta Nagar division experienced blackouts due to the closure of at least four 11 KV power lines, said PSPCL official Nitish.

Superintending engineer Daljeet Singh said, “The 11 KV feeder in Dugri, which caters to areas near Nitesh Vihar, was closed for four hours due to a fog-triggered fault.

”Residents expressed frustration over the disruptions. Tejinder Kaur, a resident of Sector 32, Jamalpur, said, “We rely on room heaters and geysers but the power cut made it difficult to do household tasks.”