Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Thick fog, dew cause technical snag at power sub-station, lead to outages across city

ByRishika Kriti, Ludhiana
Feb 02, 2025 05:00 AM IST

PSPCL officials said the snag was caused by moisture settling on electrical equipment such as power lines and transformers

Dense fog and dew on Saturday morning caused a technical snag at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) 66 KV sub-station at Jalandhar bypass, leading to power disruptions across the city, officials said.

Officials said multiple transmission lines, including those from Gaunsgarh to Focal Point Phase 8, Jamalpur to Noorwala, and Ladowal to Jalandhar bypass, were affected by the snag. (HT File)
Officials said multiple transmission lines, including those from Gaunsgarh to Focal Point Phase 8, Jamalpur to Noorwala, and Ladowal to Jalandhar bypass, were affected by the snag. (HT File)

Officials said multiple transmission lines, including those from Gaunsgarh to Focal Point Phase 8, Jamalpur to Noorwala, and Ladowal to Jalandhar bypass, were affected by the snag. They said Dana Mandi, Kila Mohalla, Chhawni Mohalla, Aman Nagar and Chaura Bazar were among the worst-hit areas and remained without power for hours.

PSPCL officials said the snag was caused by moisture settling on electrical equipment such as power lines and transformers. They said the water droplets increased the risk of short circuits and safety measures kicked in to prevent damage, triggering a a shutdown and causing extended outages.

PSPCL estate division junior engineer Sahil said the issue was detected around 2 am. “Due to low visibility, it took some time to locate and fix the glitch,” he added.Some areas such as Lohara and colonies near Gill in Janta Nagar division experienced blackouts due to the closure of at least four 11 KV power lines, said PSPCL official Nitish.

Superintending engineer Daljeet Singh said, “The 11 KV feeder in Dugri, which caters to areas near Nitesh Vihar, was closed for four hours due to a fog-triggered fault.

”Residents expressed frustration over the disruptions. Tejinder Kaur, a resident of Sector 32, Jamalpur, said, “We rely on room heaters and geysers but the power cut made it difficult to do household tasks.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On