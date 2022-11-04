Ludhiana: Thieves target architect’s office, two laptops among valuables stolen

Thieves struck at the office of an architect on Jassian Road in Haibowal area and decamped with two laptops, a hard disk and other costly items kept there, police said on Thursday. A theft was also reported at an eatery where the thieves took away ₹7,000.

The thieves at the architect’s office were captured on a CCTV camera while committing the theft.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when Chirag Sahni, owner of the shop, arrived and saw the doors broken.

Chirag informed his uncle, who further alerted the police about the theft. Cops reached the spot and launched an investigation.

On checking the CCTV camera footage, the police found two men -- one of them in his mid 20s wearing white shirt and carrying a rucksack and the other in a black shirt and trouser carrying a bag over his shoulder -- leaving the spot after committing the theft.

The Haibowal police have registered a case against the unidentified thieves.

According to the police, thieves struck at the shop around 2am. The cops have not ruled out the possibility that the accused were aware of the valuables kept in the shop.