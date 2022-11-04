Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Thieves target architect’s office, two laptops among valuables stolen

Ludhiana: Thieves target architect’s office, two laptops among valuables stolen

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 05:46 AM IST

A theft was also reported at an eatery where the thieves took away ₹7,000; thieves at the architect’s office were captured on a CCTV camera while committing the theft

Thieves struck at the office of an architect on Jassian Road in Haibowal area and decamped with two laptops, a hard disk and other costly items kept there, Ludhiana police said on Thursday. (Image for representational purpose)
Thieves struck at the office of an architect on Jassian Road in Haibowal area and decamped with two laptops, a hard disk and other costly items kept there, Ludhiana police said on Thursday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Thieves struck at the office of an architect on Jassian Road in Haibowal area and decamped with two laptops, a hard disk and other costly items kept there, police said on Thursday. A theft was also reported at an eatery where the thieves took away 7,000.

The thieves at the architect’s office were captured on a CCTV camera while committing the theft.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when Chirag Sahni, owner of the shop, arrived and saw the doors broken.

Chirag informed his uncle, who further alerted the police about the theft. Cops reached the spot and launched an investigation.

On checking the CCTV camera footage, the police found two men -- one of them in his mid 20s wearing white shirt and carrying a rucksack and the other in a black shirt and trouser carrying a bag over his shoulder -- leaving the spot after committing the theft.

The Haibowal police have registered a case against the unidentified thieves.

According to the police, thieves struck at the shop around 2am. The cops have not ruled out the possibility that the accused were aware of the valuables kept in the shop.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out