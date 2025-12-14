Ludhiana: Three arrested for kidnapping youth, hunt on for fourth

Police have arrested three men involved in the kidnapping of a 27-year-old youth from the Ranjodh Park area of Haibowal Kalan, while efforts are on to trace their fourth accomplice. The accused were apprehended from Amritsar following a probe by Haibowal police. . The accused were apprehended from Amritsar. (HT File)

Police said the kidnappers barged into a house in Ranjodh Park, abducted the youth at gunpoint and later demanded a ransom of ₹5 lakh from his family. The arrested accused have been identified as Angaddeep Singh, Karmveer Singh and Rakesh Kumar, all residents of Amritsar, said police. The fourth accused, Akshay Kumar, is absconding, they added.

The case was registered on the complaint of Satwinder Singh, a resident of Ranjodh Park, Haibowal Kalan.

Investigating officer ASI Karmjit Singh said the complainant reported that on December 11, his son Kulwinder Singh was kidnapped by four men who threatened him with pistols and forced him into an Innova vehicle. Soon after the abduction, the accused contacted the family and demanded ₹5 lakh as ransom.

Satwinder Singh told police that he and his son run a mobile phone shop. Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation and traced three of the accused to Amritsar.

A licensed revolver was recovered from the possession of Angaddeep Singh, said police.

ASI Karmjit Singh said the arrested accused were produced before a court, which granted police a two-day remand for further interrogation.

Further questioning is underway to recover the remaining weapon used in the crime and to trace the fourth accused, police said.

Raids are being conducted at multiple locations, the ASI said.