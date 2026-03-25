Ludhiana: Three arrested with heroin, illegal weapons in Khanna

Khanna police have arrested three persons and recovered 150 grams of heroin, two illegal pistols and seven bullets from their possession during a checking operation near Doraha, officials said on Tuesday. An FIR under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered at Doraha police station. (HT Photo)

Police said the arrests have led to the busting of a drug supply chain, and investigations have also pointed towards a possible gang rivalry angle. According to officials, the accused had allegedly procured illegal weapons to target members of a rival group, raising the possibility that a gang clash was being planned.

The arrested accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Love of village Patti Chahal in Galib Kalan, Kuljinder Singh alias Kamal of village Galib Kalan, and Kulwant Singh of the same village, currently residing in Kharar. Two of their aides — Jaswant Singh of Galib Kalan and Angrej Singh of Bondal Heri in Tarn Taran — are yet to be arrested.

Superintendent of police (Investigation) Pawanjit Chaudhary said a CIA team of Khanna police intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Swift car near the Southern Bypass in Doraha on March 18. During checking, 150 grams of heroin was recovered from the occupants, identified as Lovepreet Singh and Kuljinder Singh. An FIR under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered at Doraha police station.

During interrogation, police recovered a .32 bore pistol along with five bullets from Lovepreet Singh. Acting on further disclosures, Kulwant Singh was later arrested, and another illegal pistol with two bullets was recovered from his possession.

“During interrogation, the accused told police they had a rivalry with the Sheru gang of Jagraon and had procured illegal weapons with the intention to harm its members,” said the SP.

“With these arrests, the police have not only busted a drug supply chain but also foiled a probable gang war,” he added.

Police said Lovepreet Singh is facing trial in nine criminal cases and was earlier involved in a firing incident at a wedding in Jagraon on September 24, 2025. Kulwant Singh has 10 cases registered against him and is wanted by Moga police in a drug peddling case. Other accused are also facing trials in multiple cases.

Police said raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused.