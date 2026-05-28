Ludhiana: Three booked for running illegal rehab centre

Police have booked three persons after busting an illegal de-addiction centre operating from a shed in Kutbewal village on Hambran Road, where inmates were being housed without authorisation and charged thousands of rupees in the name of treatment. Police said around 20 people were staying at the facility when the team conducted a raid. (HT File)

The accused are Harvinder Singh, alias Taneja, a resident of village Kutbewal Gujjran, Amandeep Singhm alias Mani, a resident of Shimlapuri, and Damanpreet Singh, a resident of Kumbra in Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar.

According to the police, ASI Major Singh and his team were on patrol near Main Chowk, Ladhowal, on Tuesday, when they received a tip-off that an unauthorised de-addiction centre was being run from a shed on Hambran Road.

Police said around 20 people were staying at the facility when the team conducted a raid.

Several inmates fled on seeing the police, while six persons were detained for questioning.

During the investigation, the accused failed to produce any permission or licence to run the de-addiction centre, police said. Officials also found inadequate arrangements for accommodating inmates at the facility.

Police said the accused were charging between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 from each inmate on the pretext of treatment.

During questioning, Harvinder Singh told police that the inmates were only being housed at the facility and were taken to civil hospital for treatment.

Officials said villagers had repeatedly complained that inmates used to roam outside the centre and consume drugs openly in the streets, following which police initiated a probe.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 318(4) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Police said further investigation is underway.