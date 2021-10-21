Ludhiana: Three more booked for firing at marriage palace

A day after the Sadar police booked around 17 persons of a group for attempt to murder after gunshots were fired during a violent scuffle in a marriage palace on Pakhowal Road, a cross-FIR was registered against three persons from the opposite group.

Jagdev Singh, Sadar station house officer, confirmed the development. He said three persons from the opposite group have been booked under Sections 307, 323, 506, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act.

In the incident, around four persons were injured. They were identified as Manpreet Singh Mani of Baba Than Singh Chowk, Sarbjot Singh Mangi, Sarbjit Singh Lucky and Simran Bindra. Of these four, Simran Bindra belongs to one group while the other three belong to another group.

On Tuesday, the Sadar police had booked 17 persons of which seven were identified as Lovish Oberoi, Bony Oberoi, Simran Bindra, Gurpreet Bindra, Gurpreet Billa, Sukhwinder Singh and Gifty. The accused Lovish and Bony are relatives of a local Shiromani Akali Dal leader.

Earlier during the day, a local leader Raju Chawla, who belongs to the opposite group, alleged the police was not recording their statement and not registering a cross-FIR in the case. “The weapon from which the shots were fired belonged to the members of the opposite group and despite that police have booked members of our group,” he had claimed.

Raju Chawla said the police commissioner was not available in office. He along with other members met the joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarters) who had reportedly assured that an FIR will be registered.