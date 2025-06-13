Ludhiana: Three more test +ve for COVID, tally reaches 29

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Thursday, taking the tally total to 29 cases. The new cases include three women aged 17,18, and 29 respectively. While one is reported to be asymptomatic, the rest are only mildly symptomatic. All the people reported positive have been vaccinated for COVID-19, except an 18-year-old. (HT photo for representation)

Earlier on Wednesday, no positive cases were reported in the district. Of the total 26 cases reported so far, only 13 are positive at present. All these 13 are only mildly symptomatic and in home isolation. 14 people have recovered so far. Two people, one 40-year-old man and another 69-year-old lady, both suffering from comorbid conditions, have died of the infection.

