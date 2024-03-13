Ludhiana: Three of family among five injured in attack

Miscreants attacked three members of a family and two others in Haibowal area with sharp- edged weapons on Wednesday, police said. The Haibowal police lodged an FIR against the accused and initiated investigation. (HT File Photo)

The Haibowal police lodged an FIR against the accused and initiated investigation.

Condition of one of the victim is stated to be serious. He has been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The complainant, Prince, stated that they had constructed a ramp outside the house. As the plaster had not dried, he tied a piece of rope around the ramp so that no one could step on it. On Tuesday night, their neighbour, who was reportedly under influence of liquor, came there and started hurling abuses at his family members.

Prince added that when they objected to it, the accused assaulted him, his mother Jyoti, uncle Ashok Kumar, two friends Manoj and Rohit.

ASI Sukhjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been lodged against five persons, including the neighbour and his aides. A hunt is on for their arrest.