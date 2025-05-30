Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Ludhiana: Three peddlers held with 1 kg heroin, drug money

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 30, 2025 05:28 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Sonu Thakur of Shiv Shakti Colony, Abhishek Gautam alias Kaku Shooter of Prem Vihar and Mahesh alias Jatin of Ram Nagar of Tajpur Road; police recovered 1 kg heroin, an electronic weighing machine, a scooter and ₹18,500 drug money from them

The special cell of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested three accused of drug peddling on Wednesday during a special checking. The police recovered 1 kg heroin, an electronic weighing machine, a scooter and 18,500 drug money from their possession.

The three accused in the custody of Ludhiana police. (HT Photo)
The three accused in the custody of Ludhiana police. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Sonu Thakur of Shiv Shakti Colony, Abhishek Gautam alias Kaku Shooter of Prem Vihar and Mahesh alias Jatin of Ram Nagar of Tajpur Road.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Investigation) stated that the special cell sleuths arrested the accused near MLG Sewerage treatment plant at Kakka Road following a tip-off. The accused were crossing from the area riding a scooter.

He added that the police spotted the accused for checking. When frisked the police recovered heroin, besides drug money and a weighing machine. The police also seized their scooter. A case under Sections 21C, 29, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at Tibba police station.

Further the ADCP added that Sonu Thakur is already facing trial in a case of assault, while Abhishek alias Gautam has three FIRs lodged against him and Mahesh alias Jatin has one case lodged against him. The police are checking their backward and forward links.

