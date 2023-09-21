Ludhiana: Three police imposters held for kidnapping, robbing labourer

Three police imposters landed in the police net for kidnapping a labourer on the pretext of questioning, while two of their aides are yet to be arrested. The accused dropped the victim near the Ludhiana Central Jail, Tajpur road, after robbing him of his mobile phone and ₹300 in cash on Wednesday. The accused Kuldeep Singh is already facing a trial in a case of hurting religious sentiments. (Getty Images)

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Deepa of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, Jaswant Singh alias Jassa of village Kaneja and Amardeep alias Billa of Dhoka Mohalla. Two of their aides are Navi and Heera.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Feroze Miyan, 37, of Jagdishpura mohalla at Tajpura road. Feroze Miyan stated that on Wednesday evening he was returning home after seeing one of his friends at Tajpur road. When he reached near Dayal Public School, four men in a car came there.

The complainant added that the accused, who were in civvies, claimed themselves as police personnel from Division number 4 police. They asked him to come with them for questioning. They forced him to sit on the back seat of the car and kept on roaming. The accused started thrashing him in the moving car. They robbed him of ₹300 in cash and a mobile phone. The accused fled after dropping him near Ludhiana Central Jail. After the accused left the place, he informed the police and filed a complaint.

ASI Prem Chand, who is investigating the case, said that the police swung into action soon after receiving a complaint. The police arrested three of the accused.

A case under sections 379-B (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or fear of hurt.), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Division number 7 police.

The accused Kuldeep Singh is already facing a trial in a case of hurting religious sentiments. He is a taxi driver, while Jaswant Singh is a security guard. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest.

It is the second such incident in the past 10 days when miscreants posing as police personnel executed a crime. On September 10, in a bid to escape three police imposters had hit the car of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and hit a passerby with their car in LIG flats on the Chandigarh road. The accused had turned up there to extort money from a shopkeeper after threatening him. The police had arrested three of the accused.

