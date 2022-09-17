Ludhiana: Three Punjabi professors honoured by minister

Punjab agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal honoured three professors of Punjabi on Friday at an event held at at Ramgarhia Girls College in the memory of late professor Nirpjit Kaur Gill, who made valuable contributions in the field of literature.

Former professor Iqbal Kaur, who is also a poet; Vanita, a professor at Delhi University who received the Bhartiya Sahitya Academy Award for her book “Kaal Pehar Te Ghariya” and Dr Baljit Kaur, former head of the Punjabi department of Guru Nanak Dev University Regional Centre, Jalandhar, were accorded with the Nirpjit Kaur Gill Memorial Award. The awardees were felicitated with a cash prize of ₹21000 in addition to a letter of appreciation and phulkari.

At the event, Dhaliwal said, “A smart library will be set up in Basantkot village in Gurdaspur, the ancestral village of Nirpjit Kaur Gill’s husband Gurbhajan Singh Gill. A grant of ₹5 lakh will also be awarded to Punjabi Sahit Akademi, Ludhiana.”

He added that Gill was like a sister to him and had always worked hard for the upliftment of women through education.