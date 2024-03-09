Ludhiana: Three thrashed for stopping two men from consuming drugs

Deterred from consuming drugs in open, two men assaulted three persons and fled after leaving them injured, police said on Saturday. The injured have been identified as Charanjit Singh, Mitta and Darshan, all residents of Tajpur road. (HT File Photo)

The victims have been rushed to hospital for medical examination.

Darshan said that on Friday night, he, Mitta and Darshan were present outside his house. Meanwhile, two youngsters came there on a scooter, stopped near their house and started consuming liquor. When he objected to it, the accused started abusing them.

As he objected to it, the accused opened an attack on him with sharp-edged weapons. The accused also assaulted Mitta and Darshan, who came for his rescue.

Darshan said that he suffered injuries on his arm, while his friend Mitta and Charanjit suffered injuries on their head.

The Tibba police station officials said that they will lodge an FIR after recording the statement of the victim.