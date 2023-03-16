Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana to get bigger, better passport office: MP Arora

Ludhiana to get bigger, better passport office: MP Arora

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 16, 2023 11:16 PM IST

Arora had requested Jaishankar to move Passport Seva Kendra to a bigger place with ample parking as early as possible as people of Ludhiana and adjoining areas are facing inconvenience

The passport office in the city will be shifted to a better location with a bigger office, Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora said on Thursday.

MP Arora had written to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, requesting him for a suitable location and spacious office for the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
MP Arora had written to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, requesting him for a suitable location and spacious office for the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Arora had written to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, requesting him for a suitable location and spacious office for the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK).

Jaishankar, in a written reply to Arora, said, “I am happy to inform you that we are already in the process of shifting the Passport Seva Kendra to a suitable location.”

In his letter, Arora had apprised the minister that Passport Seva Kendra at Ludhiana was opened in 2011 and now is short of space.

“There is almost no parking space available and waiting area is also short of the required capacity. During monsoons, water logging is also a major concern. Waiting period for appointment of passport application is also too long mainly on account of not enough infrastructure,” Arora had said.

Arora had requested Jaishankar to move PSK to a bigger place with ample parking as early as possible as people of Ludhiana and adjoining areas are facing inconvenience.

The MP said it was a long-pending demand of people to shift PSK to a new spacious building as people visiting the office have to wait in long queues for long- hours in the open even during rain and scorching heat as there is not enough space inside.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out