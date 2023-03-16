Ludhiana to get bigger, better passport office: MP Arora

The passport office in the city will be shifted to a better location with a bigger office, Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora said on Thursday. MP Arora had written to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, requesting him for a suitable location and spacious office for the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Arora had written to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, requesting him for a suitable location and spacious office for the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK).

Jaishankar, in a written reply to Arora, said, “I am happy to inform you that we are already in the process of shifting the Passport Seva Kendra to a suitable location.”

In his letter, Arora had apprised the minister that Passport Seva Kendra at Ludhiana was opened in 2011 and now is short of space.

“There is almost no parking space available and waiting area is also short of the required capacity. During monsoons, water logging is also a major concern. Waiting period for appointment of passport application is also too long mainly on account of not enough infrastructure,” Arora had said.

Arora had requested Jaishankar to move PSK to a bigger place with ample parking as early as possible as people of Ludhiana and adjoining areas are facing inconvenience.

The MP said it was a long-pending demand of people to shift PSK to a new spacious building as people visiting the office have to wait in long queues for long- hours in the open even during rain and scorching heat as there is not enough space inside.