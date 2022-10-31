Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Trader assaulted with sharp weapon outside house

Ludhiana: Trader assaulted with sharp weapon outside house

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 01:00 AM IST

A cycle parts trader was assaulted with a sharp weapon outside his house in Ludhiana’s Daba on Saturday night.

Pthe attack has been captured on CCTV camera and the footage has been sourced by police. (Getty Images)
Pthe attack has been captured on CCTV camera and the footage has been sourced by police. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A cycle parts trader was assaulted with a sharp weapon outside his house in Dhillon Nagar, Daba, on Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Amarjeet Singh, 37, has been admitted to a hospital, and his condition is reportedly stable.

Radhika, the victim’s wife, stated that her husband was sitting outside the house with their son, when one Mani assaulted him and escaped. Their son was not harmed. The incident has been captured on CCTV.

She raised the alarm and rushed her husband to hospital. Radhika alleged that after the attack, an accomplice of Mani had tried to kidnap her husband on the pretext of taking him to the hospital in his car, but she stopped him.

The woman added that her husband had got into a spat with Mani’s mother 13 years ago and he had nursed a rivalry against him since them. She also alleged that the accused had got into verbal arguments with her husband several times and also threatened to kill him.

Inspector Randhir Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Daba police station, said they will lodge an FIR after Amarajeet is declared medically fit to record his statement. Police have also procured CCTVs footage in which the incident was captured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out