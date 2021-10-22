Ludhiana traders protest, seek rollback of professional tax

Seeking a rollback of professional tax, members of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal staged a protest against the state government by tearing the copies of professional tax notification at Bajwa Nagar on Thursday.

The traders and industrialists rued that the government had announced waiver of power and water bills for wooing the voters ahead of the elections, but no relief was being provided to the traders, who had been reeling under losses since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The members led by state general secretary, Sunil Mehra and district president Arvinder Makkar said if the government failed to announce a rollback of profession tax by Diwali, the traders would be forced to raise an agitation at the state level.

Mehra said,” The traders are also facing financial crisis as the sector has suffered a huge loss due to the ongoing pandemic. Rather than providing any relief, the imposition of professional tax is adding to the misery. The market is already going through a slump as customers from other districts/states are also not visiting local markets due to frequent protests in the state. The government should provide relief to the traders at this time of crisis.”