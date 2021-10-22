Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana traders protest, seek rollback of professional tax
chandigarh news

Ludhiana traders protest, seek rollback of professional tax

Seeking a rollback of professional tax, members of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal staged a protest against the state government and tore the copies of professional tax notification
Members of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal tear copies of the notification of professional tax during a protest against the state government in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Members of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal tear copies of the notification of professional tax during a protest against the state government in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Seeking a rollback of professional tax, members of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal staged a protest against the state government by tearing the copies of professional tax notification at Bajwa Nagar on Thursday.

The traders and industrialists rued that the government had announced waiver of power and water bills for wooing the voters ahead of the elections, but no relief was being provided to the traders, who had been reeling under losses since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The members led by state general secretary, Sunil Mehra and district president Arvinder Makkar said if the government failed to announce a rollback of profession tax by Diwali, the traders would be forced to raise an agitation at the state level.

Mehra said,” The traders are also facing financial crisis as the sector has suffered a huge loss due to the ongoing pandemic. Rather than providing any relief, the imposition of professional tax is adding to the misery. The market is already going through a slump as customers from other districts/states are also not visiting local markets due to frequent protests in the state. The government should provide relief to the traders at this time of crisis.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out