Ludhiana: Tragedy at Buddha Nullah, two minor boys drown during religious event

A religious gathering near Budha Nullah turned tragic on Sunday afternoon when two minor boys drowned at an uninaugurated bathing ghat constructed by Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal. The incident occurred around 1.30 pm near Ramdas Nagar on Tajpur Road, where a religious function and langar had been organised. Volunteers and divers reportedly rushed into the Buddha Nullah but were unable to save the two teenagers. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Abhay, 15, and Gurjeet Singh alias Ansh, 13, both residents of Ramdas Nagar. The boys reportedly entered the water and drowned before rescue started.

Family members of the deceased alleged that the organisers failed to ensure safety and that no one jumped in quickly enough to save the boys. However, the organisers stated that the children had already been warned and even pulled out of the water once before the incident. Despite repeated instructions, they returned to the ghat again and ventured into the water. Volunteers and divers reportedly rushed in but were unable to save them.

Tensions flared at the scene after the incident, with grieving relatives accusing the event organisers of negligence. Police soon arrived to handle the situation.

Sub-Inspector Bhupinder Singh, SHO of the Division Number 7 police station, confirmed that a Sukhmani Sahib path had been organised by Seechewal, and nearby residents, including the two minors, had attended. “The children entered the water, and sevadars attempted a rescue but were unsuccessful. The bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for autopsy, and we are recording family statements to proceed with further action,” he said.

Seechewal expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. “This is truly unfortunate. The ghat was not open for public bathing, and our team had already asked the children not to enter the water. Despite warnings, they went back in. We are committed to supporting the bereaved families in every possible way,” he said.

Victims’ kin being pressurised to stay silent, alleges BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal targeted the Punjab government. He stated that the tragic loss appears to be the direct result of a poorly managed event organised by Balbir Singh Seechewal. The event, held under the pretence of cleaning the Buddha Nallah, was primarily a publicity-driven effort aimed at gaining praise rather than ensuring public safety, Baliawal alleged. Locals were invited to participate, but sadly, the necessary safety precautions and arrangements were completely lacking. Due to this gross negligence, two innocent lives were lost, he added.

“What is even more disturbing is the response of the administration. Instead of taking swift action by filing an FIR and holding those responsible accountable, they seem more focused on shielding Seechewal. There are also alarming reports that pressure is being put on the families of the deceased to stay silent, in an apparent attempt to cover up the matter. This is not only unjust but also deeply insensitive to the grief of the affected families,”he said.

“We strongly urge the authorities to act without bias or delay. An FIR must be immediately registered against Seechewal and all those responsible for organising the event. A thorough and transparent investigation must follow, so that justice is served and accountability is ensured,” he added.