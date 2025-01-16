Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Trident Group to hire 3,000 skilled workers

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 17, 2025 05:26 AM IST

By creating 3,000 job opportunities, the drive is expected to benefit over 15,000 family members, stimulating local economies

Trident Group has launched its Karamyogi Recruitment Drive, with plans to hire 3,000 skilled workers across India.

This initiative highlights the company’s commitment to fostering an inclusive community and supporting the nation’s socio-economic development (HT File)
This initiative highlights the company’s commitment to fostering an inclusive community and supporting the nation’s socio-economic development (HT File)

This initiative highlights the company’s commitment to fostering an inclusive community and supporting the nation’s socio-economic development.

The recruitment will primarily focus on Punjab (Dhaula and Sanghera) and Madhya Pradesh (Budhni), prioritising female applicants and candidates with sports backgrounds.

By creating 3,000 job opportunities, the drive is expected to benefit over 15,000 family members, stimulating local economies and enhancing quality of life. Furthermore, it will promote skill development, empower women, and generate significant tax revenue.

Pooja Luthra, CHRO of Trident Group, stated, “The Karamyogi recruitment drive reflects our vision to provide meaningful employment opportunities while positively impacting the communities we operate in.”

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On