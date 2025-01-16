Ludhiana: Trident Group to hire 3,000 skilled workers

Trident Group has launched its Karamyogi Recruitment Drive, with plans to hire 3,000 skilled workers across India. This initiative highlights the company’s commitment to fostering an inclusive community and supporting the nation’s socio-economic development (HT File)

The recruitment will primarily focus on Punjab (Dhaula and Sanghera) and Madhya Pradesh (Budhni), prioritising female applicants and candidates with sports backgrounds.

By creating 3,000 job opportunities, the drive is expected to benefit over 15,000 family members, stimulating local economies and enhancing quality of life. Furthermore, it will promote skill development, empower women, and generate significant tax revenue.

Pooja Luthra, CHRO of Trident Group, stated, “The Karamyogi recruitment drive reflects our vision to provide meaningful employment opportunities while positively impacting the communities we operate in.”