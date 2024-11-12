Ludhiana: Twin victories for Raikot school in kabaddi tournament

S Sobha Singh Public School from Raikot has secured first position in two categories — U-14 and U-17 — at the LSSCW Sahodaya Kabaddi Tournament for girls hosted by Amrit Indo Canadian Academy on November 9. Players in action during the LSSCW Sahodaya Kabaddi Tournament for girls hosted by Amrit Indo Canadian Academy in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Teams from various schools participated in three categories — U-14, U-17, and U-19 — in the tourney.

In the U-14 girls’ category, S Sobha Singh Public School from Raikot secured the first position, led by Navjot Kaur, who was named the best raider. BISBKS Public School from Jagraon claimed the second position with Satbir Kaur winning the best defender title. Eastwood International School, Mullanpur, and Amrit Indo Canadian Academy, Ludhiana, both earned third-place honors.

In the U-17 category, S Sobha Singh Public School from Raikot again bagged the first place with Gurleen Kaur recognised as the best raider. BISBKS Public School, Jagraon, came in second, with Manpreet Kaur named best defender. Amrit Indo Canadian Academy, Ludhiana, secured the third place.

In the U-19 category, BISBKS Public School, Jagraon, claimed victory, with Ramanpreet Kaur honored as best raider. Jatindra Greenfield School, Ludhiana, finished in the second place, with Arpreet Kaur receiving the best defender award. Amrit Indo Canadian Academy, Ludhiana, secured the third spot.

Principal Jaskiran Kaur and academy president Harminder Singh were present at the event.