Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi
Ludhiana: Two FIRs lodged as BJP posters appear on walls of GLADA property

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 20, 2024 10:54 PM IST

The Dugri police lodged two first-information reports (FIR) against unidentified accused for pasting posters of the Bharatiya Janata Party on the walls of Dugri Bridge and on compound walls of a Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) property.

The FIRs have been lodged following the statement of assistant returning officer Paramdeep Singh. (HT File Photo)
The FIRs have been lodged following the statement of assistant returning officer Paramdeep Singh.

Sub-inspector Sukhdev Raj, who is investigating the case, said that the police have booked unidentified accused under section 3 of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and section 171-H (illegal payments in connection with an election) of the Indian Penal Code.

New Delhi
Saturday, April 20, 2024
