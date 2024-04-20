Ludhiana: Two FIRs lodged as BJP posters appear on walls of GLADA property
Apr 20, 2024 10:54 PM IST
Sub-inspector Sukhdev Raj, who is investigating the case, said that the police have booked unidentified accused under section 3 of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and section 171-H (illegal payments in connection with an election) of the Indian Penal Code
The Dugri police lodged two first-information reports (FIR) against unidentified accused for pasting posters of the Bharatiya Janata Party on the walls of Dugri Bridge and on compound walls of a Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) property.
The FIRs have been lodged following the statement of assistant returning officer Paramdeep Singh.
