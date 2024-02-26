Ludhiana: Two groups clash at Samrala Chowk

Panic gripped locals at Samrala Chowk after two groups indulged in a violent spat on Sunday afternoon, police said. Two groups clash at Samrala Chowk in Ludhiana. (HT)

According to police, the accused pelted stones and empty bottles at each other. One of the groups was throwing bottles from the elevated road, while the other group was under the bridge.

The clash continued for at least 15 minutes, affecting the traffic at Samrala Chowk. The police nabbed one of the accused, who failed to escape due to injuries, while the rest of the accused managed to flee.

The police have also recovered some sharp-edged weapons from the spot.

According to some locals, a group of youngsters were standing near the Samrala Chowk under the flyover and at around 4.30pm, suddenly some youngsters who were on the flyover started pelting glass bottles and stones on the other group standing under the flyover and then the other group reciprocated.

Shockingly, the traffic police personnel are always present near the chowk but no one came to nab the accused.

Later, the police from Division number 3 police station reached the spot and initiated investigation. Sub-inspector Amritpal Singh, SHO at Division number 3 police station, stated that the police are trying to identify the members of gangs indulged in the clash.