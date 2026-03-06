Ludhiana: Two held for opening fire in air

The Jodhewal police have arrested two men for allegedly opening fire in the air using a licensed weapon in Dolo Khurd village. The police have recovered a .32-bore pistol, two live cartridges and an empty bullet shell from their possession. The accused have been identified as Kanav Kang alias Kannu, a resident of Jodha village, and Swaranjit Singh Sandhu of Thakkarwal village. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Kanav Kang alias Kannu, a resident of Jodha village, and Swaranjit Singh Sandhu of Thakkarwal village. Police said the pistol used in the incident was licensed in the name of Amarjit Singh Sandhu, father of Swaranjit.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Varinder Singh Khosa said the police received information that the accused had fired shots in the air in Dolo Khurd village. During the investigation, the police also obtained a video clip allegedly showing the accused carrying out the aerial firing.

Following this, a police team conducted raids and arrested the two suspects. The weapon used in the firing was also recovered during the operation.

The DSP said the pistol used in the incident was a licensed .32-bore weapon, registered in the name of Swaranjit’s father. He added that appropriate legal action will also be initiated against the licence holder for misuse of the weapon.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

DSP Khosa said cancellation of the arms licence would be recommended.