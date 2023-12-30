The Division number 3 police have arrested two accused for allegedly storing and selling banned plastic kite string and recovered 29 spools from their possession. Ludhiana: Two held for possessing banned kite string, 29 spools seized

The accused have been identified as Sunny of Gulchaman Gali and Deepak Malhan of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar.

ASI Gamdoor Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police conducted a raid in Gulchaman Gali following a tip-off and arrested the accused.

A case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Division number 3 police station.

The ASI added that deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters) Rupinder Singh has already banned sale and storage of plastic kite string sensing danger to people as well as animals and birds.