Ludhiana: Two held for robbing currency exchange owner; aides on run

Updated on Dec 02, 2022 01:02 AM IST

Hours after at least eight armed men robbed a currency exchange outlet owner of ₹2 lakh and 10 mobile phones outside his shop on Sekhewal Road, two of the accused were arrested on Wednesday night

Police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu (third from left) discussing the duo’s arrest. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Hours after at least eight armed men robbed a currency exchange outlet owner of 2 lakh and 10 mobile phones outside his shop on Sekhewal Road, two of the accused were arrested on Wednesday night.

Those who were arrested are Pritpal Singh alias Prince, 32, of Kailash Nagar, Basti Jodhewal and Mukesh Kumar, 31, of Farid Nagar, of Basti Jodhewal. They were arrested from Tibba Road on the basis of a tip-off and 1 lakh, a car and a motorcycle have been recovered from their possession.

Police have also identified the two men who planned the robbery as Bobby Singh of Manohar Nagar and Karan Rajput of Kabir Basti, Dhuri Lines

Police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the accused had kept a close eye on the victim, Dimmy, and knew that he would be carrying a bag with the cash to his shop.

A case has been lodged under Sections 379-B (2), 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code at Daresi police station.

3 held for robbing 2 men of 91k, 2 phones

Hours after two men were robbed of 91,000 and two mobile phones near Ber Kalan village on Thursday, police arrested a cousin of one of the victims and his two aides.

The accused have been identified as Jasvir Singh alias Ghuggi, 26, of Sihora village, Malaud; Gagandeep Singh alias Gani, 25, of Ber Kalan village, Malaud and Arshad Ali, 27, of Kila Rehmadgarh, Navi Abadi, Malerkotla. Police have recovered 41,000, the two stolen mobile phones and the bike used in the crime from their possession.

Jasvir is the cousin of the complainant Jaswinder Singh, 38, of Koohli Kalan village.

Jaswinder said that he had borrowed money from his friend Harjit Singh alias Mani. On Thursday, he had gone with Harjit to Muthoot Finance Company in Malaud, where he mortgaged 280-gram gold and availed a loan of 91,000 to pay back Harjit.

When they were returning to their village, two motorcycle-borne miscreants waylaid and attacked them with sharp weapons and decamped with the valuables.

Superintendent of police (SP, investigation) Pragya Jain said that soon after receiving the information, Malaud police lodged an FIR against the accused under Sections 379-B and 120-B of Indian Penal Code.

“The complainant suspected his cousin Jasvir Singh. He told the police that when he was discussing taking a loan to repay Harjit, Jasvir overheard him,”said the SP.

“Hours after the incident, police arrested Jasvir and based on information provided by him, his aides were nabbed,” Jain added.

